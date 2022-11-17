Facts

12:36 17.11.2022

Zelensky: Ukrainian experts to participate in investigation of fall of missiles in Poland

Ukrainian experts will participate in the investigation into the circumstances of missile that fell in Poland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum conference.

"Yesterday we received confirmation that our specialists will participate in the investigation. Until the investigation is completed, we cannot say for sure which missiles or their parts fell on Polish territory. But we have seen pictures of funnel diameter. It cannot be just the remnants of anti-missile systems," he said.

"Everyone should understand that about 100 missiles were fired that day. I am grateful to the world for supporting Ukraine with air defense systems. This is not the first time that parts of a Russian missile have fallen on the territory of another country," the president said.

"I do not know exactly what happened this time 100%. The world doesn't know 100% either. I'm pretty sure it was a Russian missile. we are grateful that we are not accused, because we are fighting Russian missiles on our territory," Zelensky said.

