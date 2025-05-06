Telecom provider Vega increases revenue by 28% in 2024

Telecom provider Vega, part of the VF Ukraine group (Vodafone Ukraine), increased revenue by 28% in 2024 compared to 2023 - to UAH 626.5 million, the company's press service reported.

More than half of the company's revenue came from services to B2B and B2C clients using modern fiber-optic technologies - UAH 345 million versus UAH 261 million a year earlier, Vega's press service said on Tuesday.

The main sources of cash receipts remain broadband Internet access services using optical technologies, IP telephony for business segment customers and revenue from sales of electronic communication services to other operators/providers, the press service reported.

Vega's OIBDA indicator in 2024 doubled compared to 2023 - to UAH 21.1 million. The company's capital investments increased by 80% - to UAH 506 million. Some 90% of customers were provided with Internet access using GPON (Gigabit Passive Optic Network) technology. The company invested in the construction of new energy-efficient networks, the reconstruction of existing ones, and the provision of technical sites with alternative power sources.

The company is not only building new Internet access zones, but also actively modernizing the network, transferring subscribers from FTTx technologies to modern GPON, the press release states.

"In 2024, we significantly strengthened our energy resilience - we installed almost 2,000 lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and more than 300 new alternative power systems. Thanks to this, Vodafone Gigabit Net home Internet customers can stay connected to the Internet for more than 72 hours even during outages from the central power supply," the Vega press service quotes the company's CEO Serhiy Skrypnikov.

According to him, in 2025, Vega will continue to expand GPON coverage and will use this technology to connect Vodafone mobile network base stations.

"This is a step towards a unified digital infrastructure that will ensure readiness for the implementation of 5G and future technologies," Skrypnikov emphasized.

In 2024, Vega expanded its geography of presence to seven more cities: Poltava, Chernihiv, Rivne, Lutsk, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, and Ivano-Frankivsk, built a GPON network in 4,227 apartment buildings (470,016 households). Its client base grew by 64%. Vega is currently present in 22 regions of Ukraine.

The company continues to provide Wi-Fi access to more than 100 bomb shelters, supports military units and government institutions with communications. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Vega has provided about UAH 4 million in assistance to the country.

In 2024, Vega paid 9% more taxes than in 2023 - UAH 134.9 million.

It was previously reported that Vega increased its revenue in 2023 by 15% compared to 2022 to UAH 491.2 million.

In addition to Vega, VF Ukraine also owns the Internet provider Freenet, which it acquired in August 2023.