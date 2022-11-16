Zelensky: Russian missile attack on Poland is blow to common security

A Russian missile attack on Polish territory is a blow to common security, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Today, something that we have been warning for a long time has also happened. Terror is not limited to our state borders. Russian missiles hit Poland... Missiles hit NATO territory. This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a very significant escalation," Zelensky said in a video statement.

At the same time, he said the Ukrainian side has repeatedly said that the terrorist state will not be limited only to Ukraine.

"It's a matter of time before Russian terror goes further. The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be for anyone who can get Russian missiles," he said, urging Poland to take decisive action.

"We must act. And now I want to say to all our Polish brothers and sisters: Ukraine will always support you! Terror will not break free people! Victory is possible when there is no horror! You and I do not. Russia opposes itself to the world. Russia is terrorizing us too and everyone who can reach. We will do everything to stop it!" he said.