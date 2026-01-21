Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:11 21.01.2026

Ukrenergo board member Oleksiy Brekht tragically dies

1 min read
Oleksiy Brekht, a member of the board of directors of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, died tragically, sources at the company told Energoreform.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko later wrote about this on Telegram.

"The cause of death was electric shock at a Ukrenergo substation," he wrote.

As reported, according to the decision of the Supervisory Board of NEC Ukrenergo, Brekht served as the acting Chairman of the Board from September 5, 2024, to June 30, 2025. He had worked at Ukrenergo since 2011.

