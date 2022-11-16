Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, following which he stated the need to protect Ukraine, Poland, the whole of Europe and the world from the actions of terrorist Russia.

"Had a call with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Expressed condolences over the death of Polish citizens from Russian missile terror. We exchanged available information and are clarifying all the facts. Ukraine, Polish all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda held talks with the U.S. President regarding a Russian missile attack on Poland on the evening of November 15, which killed two people.