Facts

10:33 15.11.2022

Only withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine can end hostilities – Zelensky

1 min read
Only withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine can end hostilities – Zelensky

Russia must confirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine and withdraw troops from its territory, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday, speaking at the G-20 summit.

"Therefore, we must restore the validity of international law - and without any compromises with the aggressor. Because the UN Charter cannot be applied partially, selectively or 'at will.' Russia must reaffirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine within the framework of the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the applicable international legally binding documents," he said.

"Russia must withdraw all its troops and armed formations from the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine's control over all sections of our state border with Russia must be restored. This will result in a real and complete cessation of hostilities," Zelensky said.

Tags: #g_20 #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

10:00 15.11.2022
Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

09:37 15.11.2022
Zelensky urges G-20 countries to join solution of challenges created by war

Zelensky urges G-20 countries to join solution of challenges created by war

12:34 14.11.2022
Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

09:30 14.11.2022
Zelensky: We to give answers to current questions at G-20 summit

Zelensky: We to give answers to current questions at G-20 summit

11:52 12.11.2022
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to further work within Solidarity Lanes EU initiative for economic, social strengthening of 'common Europe'

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to further work within Solidarity Lanes EU initiative for economic, social strengthening of 'common Europe'

18:51 11.11.2022
Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

16:39 10.11.2022
Zelensky discusses defense support for Ukraine, assistance with passage of winter period with UK PM

Zelensky discusses defense support for Ukraine, assistance with passage of winter period with UK PM

09:19 09.11.2022
Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

18:56 07.11.2022
Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to state ownership will help meet urgent needs of Ukraine's defense sector - Zelensky

Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to state ownership will help meet urgent needs of Ukraine's defense sector - Zelensky

17:34 07.11.2022
Zelensky meets with Howard Buffett in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with Howard Buffett in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

Zelensky urges G-20 countries to join solution of challenges created by war

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

LATEST

Війська РФ активізували наступальні дії на Донеччині, ймовірно, щоб відвернути увагу від невдач на Херсонщині – ISW

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Stoltenberg: It's for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms acceptable for them

Netherlands to provide additional EUR 20 mln to NATO fund for Ukraine – Hoekstra

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

Ministry of Natural Resources plans to create Nature Conservation Agency to develop national parks – minister

No plans for significant tax changes for 2023 – Hetmantsev

Blinken, Kuleba discuss further support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD