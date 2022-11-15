Only withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine can end hostilities – Zelensky

Russia must confirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine and withdraw troops from its territory, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday, speaking at the G-20 summit.

"Therefore, we must restore the validity of international law - and without any compromises with the aggressor. Because the UN Charter cannot be applied partially, selectively or 'at will.' Russia must reaffirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine within the framework of the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the applicable international legally binding documents," he said.

"Russia must withdraw all its troops and armed formations from the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine's control over all sections of our state border with Russia must be restored. This will result in a real and complete cessation of hostilities," Zelensky said.