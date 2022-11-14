Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden applauds the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people and the armed forces that liberated Kherson, and states that the USA will not be involved in any negotiations on peace in Ukraine behind Kyiv's back.

So, in Bali on Monday, as part of participation in the G20 summit, he answered a question from journalists whether the departure of Russians from Kherson is a turning point in the war, against which Ukraine could start negotiations with Russia, or Ukraine should continue to fight until the liberation of Crimea, and whether the United States will continue to support Kyiv in achieving this goal.

“First of all, it was a significant, significant victory for Ukraine. A significant victory. And I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination, and capacity of the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian military. I mean, they have really been amazing.

And I think it’s hard to tell at this point exactly what it means in terms of — but I’ve been very clear that we’re going to continue to provide the capability for the Ukrainian people to defend themselves. And we are not going to engage in any negotiation. There’s no — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. This is a decision Ukraine has to make,” the U.S. President said.

At the same time, Biden suggested that “I think you’re going to see things slow down a bit because of the winter months and the inability to move as — as easily around the country.” “It remains to be seen exactly what the outcome will be, except that I’m confident that Russia will not occupy or defend Ukraine as they intended from the beginning,” he is convinced.