Ukraine returns 45 AFU servicemen during new prisoner swap – Yermak

A new prisoner swap was held on Friday, November 11, as a result of which 45 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) returned to Ukraine, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Another prisoner swap has been held – we have managed to liberate 45 AFU servicemen. Among them there are soldiers and sergeants who defended our country on the battle field," he said on the Telegram channel.

Yermak thanked the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War for its work.

"Children are waiting for these fighters at home, we constantly kept in touch with their families. The days of anxiety and sleepless nights left behind. Everything is going to be fine," he said.