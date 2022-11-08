Ukravtodor resumes reconstruction of longest road in Ukraine to unload route Kyiv-Chop

The State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has begun the reconstruction of 16.9 km of the problematic section of the longest road in the country – from Rohatyn to the border with Lviv region.

"Because of this unfinished section, the capacity of the entire M-30 highway in the west of the country was low. Both passenger and freight transport chose alternative routes, mainly M-06. Now this has led to the Kyiv-Chop highway being overloaded, at it causes more damage. 'Unfreezing' the reconstruction near Rohatyn is the best opportunity to improve the logistics of Ukrainian exports abroad now," First Deputy Head of Ukravtodor Andriy Ivko wrote on his Facebook page.

He noted that due to a full-scale military invasion, work previously started on this site had to be suspended.

According to him, it is planned to focus on providing passage in the shortest possible time: to expand the subgrade so that the road has the appropriate width, to complete the construction of a bridge across the Svirzh River and a gateway bridge in the village of Kniahynychi.

"In some areas, we will arrange a leveling layer of a coating of coarse-grained asphalt concrete and an upper layer of crushed stone-mastic asphalt concrete. For traffic safety, we will build a roundabout in Rohatyn at the intersection with the H-09 Mukachevo-Lviv road," Ivko said.

According to him, the highway of international importance M-30 Stry-Izvaryne united two roads (M-12 Stry-Ternopil-Kropyvnytsky-Znamianka and M-04 Znamianka-Izvaryne) and became the longest highway in the country.

"Our goal is for 1,400 km of new pavement to bring together the western and eastern regions and form a comfortable high-speed corridor. Then the road would become a partial alternative to the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway," the deputy head of Ukravtodor said.