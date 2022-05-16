Economy

18:59 16.05.2022

Ukravtodor plans to open traffic for trucks along Zhytomyr highway by late May

2 min read

The State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has begun restoring the bridge in Stoyanka to open traffic on the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway for trucks.

A Facebook post by Ukravtodor on Thursday notes that now traffic along the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway has been resumed at a temporary crossing with a vehicle weight limit of up to 10 tonnes, and trucks have to spend a lot of time on a detour.

"To solve this problem, we are partially restoring the bridge in Stoyanka. On the old basis, we are building a temporary span, which will open traffic on the left passage of the route for trucks," the agency explains.

According to the report, the new span structure consists of metal supports and metal beams: temporary supports on monolithic foundations and six span metal structures have already been installed, formwork has been laid, and the reinforcement cage is being installed.

In the near future, it is planned to install a monolithic slab and asphalt paving.

"Partial restoration of the bridge in Stoyanka is an important stage in the restoration of transport links in Kyiv and the rest of the country. The capital region has been and is a key logistics hub, its functioning is invaluable for the life of the whole country," Ukravtodor emphasizes.

As reported, as of May 6, 2022, Ukravtodor estimates losses from damage to road infrastructure (roads and bridges) during the war with Russia at more than UAH 900 billion.

