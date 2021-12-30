Facts

17:18 30.12.2021

Ukravtodor plans to eliminate all dangerous places on roads by 2024

The State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) in 2020-2021 eliminated 28 places of concentration of road accidents, and by 2024 plans to eliminate all dangerous places on the roads, according to the Facebook page of the presidential program Great Construction.

The report notes that for 2020-2021 funding for road safety amounted to UAH 16.3 billion, which is twice as much compared to 2016-2017.

Thanks to the increased funding for the industry, 1,254 km of lighting were installed in two years. For 2018-2019 some 179 km of lighting was done. In addition, the number of installed road signs increased – 54,000 pieces in 2021 compared to 42,000 units in 2020. In the current season, 26,000 km of road markings were also made, which is 1,000 km more than in the previous year.

"In addition, together with the Agents of Change, we have developed a project for a new road navigation. It helps prevent accidents due to incomprehensible markings, road signs, etc. The new road navigation has been installed at the Great Construction sites for the second year already," the report says.

For the safety of pedestrians, over the past two years, 1.2 million meters of metal barriers have been installed throughout Ukraine along state roads, which is 2.6 times more than in 2018-2019.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in just this year, within the framework of the Great Construction program initiated by him, more than 7,000 km of roads of various significance were restored and built throughout the country.

