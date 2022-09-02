Intl road construction companies stay in Ukraine, ready to resume work under contracts after end of hostilities – Ukravtodor

The State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) notes that international road construction companies are ready to continue work under contracts after the end of hostilities.

"International companies have remained. There is a dialogue with all of them. Part of the international agreements concluded before the start of the active phase of the war continues to be implemented. These are Western projects of such companies as Azvirt and Onur. Where there is no way to continue work and contracts were signed at the expense of state budget funds, for example, with Turkish Ozaltin, work has been suspended," Andriy Ivko, First Deputy Head of Ukravtodor, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that Ozaltin worked in Zaporizhia region, where there is no opportunity to carry out work, another Turkish company, Dogus Insaat Ve Ticaret, was building the Kremenchuk bridge. Both companies are ready to start working as soon as possible.

"At the beginning of the war, they took some people away, families left as well... By the way, they also helped our Ukrainian employees take out their families and helped them settle there. As for the equipment, it is based on the ground, it is stored," he said.