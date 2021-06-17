The State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) plans to build 1,400 km of cement-concrete roads in Ukraine by 2025, while the southern region will be the target, Andriy Ivko, the director of the road development department of Ukravtodor, has said.

"Currently, we have about 1% of state roads in cement concrete, but one of the tasks of Ukravtodor is to increase this percentage to 3%. These will be southern directions, the regions including Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv. It will also be roads to ports, roads near quarries, elevators, etc., because there is more transport that overloads our roads there," he said during the Infrastructure of the South of Ukraine forum.

According to him, in the future, it is planned to make cement concrete roads on the following routes: Kharkiv-Pereschepyne, Blahovischenske-Mykolaiv, Odesa-Novy Buh, Boryspil-Mariupol.

Ivko noted that such roads as Dnipro-Reshetylivka, Oleksandrivka-Mykolaiv (work done on 8 km), bypass roads around Zhytomyr, Odesa-Yuzhny, Odesa-Novoazovsk are already under construction or are being designed.

"Regarding M-28 Odesa-Yuzhny with Odesa seaport. A contract has already been signed, this road is 5.3 km ... At the moment we have already stage B – the work has begun. This project is large-scale, we will complete it in 2022," Ivko added.