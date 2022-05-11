Ukraine's road companies lose over 200 production bases due to war – Ukravtodor

The Ukrainian road sector has suffered significantly due to the full-scale invasion of Russian invaders; road companies have lost more than 200 production bases, including 40 asphalt concrete plants, the State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) reported on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the agency, because of the war, all construction projects, capital and current medium repairs of state roads were frozen.

"Thousands of employees of contractors were left without work, including the state joint-stock company Roads of Ukraine ... In general, according to today's estimates, due to hostilities in Ukraine, road companies lost 200 production bases, including 40 asphalt concrete plants, each of which it costs tens of millions of hryvnias," the message says.

Separately, Ukravtodor illustrated the consequences of hostilities at a production base of the Avtomagistral-Pivden company in temporarily occupied Tokmak. "The enterprise was smashed, special equipment was mutilated. The invaders stole fuel and lubricants, robbed warehouses," the report says.

In addition, special equipment was significantly damaged, the cost of which is millions of hryvnias.

"Half a thousand cars of various types, more than 300 units of special equipment were damaged and destroyed, each of which costs at least UAH 3-4 million: rollers, graders, loaders, manipulators, tanks, etc.," Ukravtodor summed up.

As Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov previously reported, the damaged infrastructure in the liberated territories should be rebuilt within the next two years