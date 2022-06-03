Economy

13:33 03.06.2022

For 100 days since Russia's military aggression, invaders destroy 24,000 km of roads, 300 bridges – Ukravtodor

2 min read
For 100 days since Russia's military aggression, invaders destroy 24,000 km of roads, 300 bridges – Ukravtodor

Since February 24, 2022, Russian troops have destroyed 24,000 km of roads and 300 bridges in Ukraine, the State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has reported.

"The enemy does not stop destroying our infrastructure, but the country continues to live and recover in the conditions of war. We have put on pause all large-scale projects of the Great Construction, working on critical routes and 'roads of life.' To date, 39 temporary crossings have been provided in the de-occupied territories on the roads to Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv," Ukravtodor notes on Facebook.

According to him, traffic is also open along the Warsaw Highway from Kyiv to Kovel, where three bridges were destroyed during the war; traffic is open for trucks along the highway M-06 Kyiv - Chop; on the finished section of the H-31 highway in Dnipropetrovsk region – almost 30 km of the road along the route Poltava - Kyiv.

"Ensuring sustainable transport links along the routes through which the main volumes of goods and humanitarian cargo pass is the main priority in the work of Ukravtodor during the war," the agency emphasizes.

As reported, the total amount of direct damage to the Ukrainian economy from damage and destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and infrastructure as of May 25 exceeded $105.5 billion, or more than UAH 3.1 trillion. Over the past week, direct losses to the economy have grown by more than $8 billion, according to a study within the framework of the Russia Will Pay project of the analytical division of the KSE Institute of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

Tags: #ukravtodor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:59 16.05.2022
Ukravtodor plans to open traffic for trucks along Zhytomyr highway by late May

Ukravtodor plans to open traffic for trucks along Zhytomyr highway by late May

16:48 11.05.2022
Ukraine's road companies lose over 200 production bases due to war – Ukravtodor

Ukraine's road companies lose over 200 production bases due to war – Ukravtodor

16:41 26.02.2022
Ukravtodor calls for dismantling of road signs across the country to disorientate Russian troops

Ukravtodor calls for dismantling of road signs across the country to disorientate Russian troops

17:18 30.12.2021
Ukravtodor plans to eliminate all dangerous places on roads by 2024

Ukravtodor plans to eliminate all dangerous places on roads by 2024

16:11 10.12.2021
Ukravtodor renews 5,000 km of roads in 2021 – agency official

Ukravtodor renews 5,000 km of roads in 2021 – agency official

18:45 22.06.2021
Ukravtodor first issues eurobonds on the LSE

Ukravtodor first issues eurobonds on the LSE

18:34 17.06.2021
Ukravtodor plans to build 1,400 km of cement-concrete roads in Ukraine by 2025

Ukravtodor plans to build 1,400 km of cement-concrete roads in Ukraine by 2025

10:12 31.05.2021
U.S. diplomats welcome cooperation between Ukravtodor, Bechtel Corporation during construction of Kyiv bypass road

U.S. diplomats welcome cooperation between Ukravtodor, Bechtel Corporation during construction of Kyiv bypass road

08:54 29.05.2021
Ukravtodor to cooperate with US Bechtel Corporation in building Kyiv bypass road

Ukravtodor to cooperate with US Bechtel Corporation in building Kyiv bypass road

18:43 26.03.2021
Ukravtodor starts reconstruction of bridge over North Crimean canal in Kherson region

Ukravtodor starts reconstruction of bridge over North Crimean canal in Kherson region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom, American Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian NPPs

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

LATEST

Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

Ukraine won't suffer sugar shortage – UAC

Janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, sales assistants, doctors, teachers, pharmacists most in demand in Kyiv - city employment center

Energoatom, American Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian NPPs

Megabank, declared insolvent, prevents Deposit Guarantee Fund from gaining control over bank – fund head

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

Recorded damage to Ukraine’s environment from Russian aggression exceeds UAH 200 bln – head of Natural Resources Ministry

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD