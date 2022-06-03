For 100 days since Russia's military aggression, invaders destroy 24,000 km of roads, 300 bridges – Ukravtodor

Since February 24, 2022, Russian troops have destroyed 24,000 km of roads and 300 bridges in Ukraine, the State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has reported.

"The enemy does not stop destroying our infrastructure, but the country continues to live and recover in the conditions of war. We have put on pause all large-scale projects of the Great Construction, working on critical routes and 'roads of life.' To date, 39 temporary crossings have been provided in the de-occupied territories on the roads to Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv," Ukravtodor notes on Facebook.

According to him, traffic is also open along the Warsaw Highway from Kyiv to Kovel, where three bridges were destroyed during the war; traffic is open for trucks along the highway M-06 Kyiv - Chop; on the finished section of the H-31 highway in Dnipropetrovsk region – almost 30 km of the road along the route Poltava - Kyiv.

"Ensuring sustainable transport links along the routes through which the main volumes of goods and humanitarian cargo pass is the main priority in the work of Ukravtodor during the war," the agency emphasizes.

As reported, the total amount of direct damage to the Ukrainian economy from damage and destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and infrastructure as of May 25 exceeded $105.5 billion, or more than UAH 3.1 trillion. Over the past week, direct losses to the economy have grown by more than $8 billion, according to a study within the framework of the Russia Will Pay project of the analytical division of the KSE Institute of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).