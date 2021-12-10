Ukravtodor renews 5,000 km of roads in 2021 – agency official

The State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) in 2021 renewed 5,000 km of Ukrainian roads and 300 artificial structures, Deputy Head of Ukravtodor Andriy Ivko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"In 2020, we have restored more than 4,000 km of roads and 158 artificial structures. This year we planned to restore 4,500 km of roads and 160 artificial structures. Now, the construction season is coming to an end, and we have renewed 5,000 km in various directions. That is, we exceeded the plan. As for the artificial structures, it was planned to build 160 this year, but we did 300," he said.

Ivko also said that 20% of Ukrainian roads were restored in two years.

"In general, in Ukraine (taking into account the temporarily occupied territories) 46,600 km of national roads are international, national, territorial and regional roads. Last year, work was completed on 9% of roads, this year on 11%. In total, 20% of roads have been restored in two years. On the controlled territory there are almost 43,000 km of roads of national importance," the deputy head of the agency said.