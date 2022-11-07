Zelensky, von der Leyen discuss macro-financial aid to Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the current and next years with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
"We also stressed the importance of continuing the grain initiative for world food security. Touched upon the issue of strengthening sanctions and opposing the actions of Iran, which supports aggression against our country," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.