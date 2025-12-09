Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:28 09.12.2025

Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks

1 min read
Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks
Photo: https://x.com/vonderleyen

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU's "unwavering" support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as peace talks continue.

“As peace talks are ongoing, the EU remains ironclad in its support for Ukraine. Our financing proposals are on the table. The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. We reaffirmed to President Zelenskyy that the EU remains steadfast and committed to its principles. Ukraine’s sovereignty must be respected,” the leaders said on their X pages.

They noted that Ukraine's security must be guaranteed in the long term as the first line of defense of the common Union.

“These priorities were are the center of our discussions with NATO Secretary General. Europe will keep contributing to all efforts for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” the leaders emphasized.

As reported, Zelenskyy briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the Presidents of the European Council António Costa and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the negotiations with the United States.

Tags: #rutte #leyen #costa_antónio #zelenskyy #support_for_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

10:04 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy informs Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen of negotiations results with USA

Zelenskyy informs Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen of negotiations results with USA

20:49 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces this week's meeting of Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy announces this week's meeting of Coalition of Willing

20:47 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

20:36 08.12.2025
Deficit for arms purchases from USA under PURL cut to $100 mln in 2025, $15 bln needed for 2026 – Zelenskyy

Deficit for arms purchases from USA under PURL cut to $100 mln in 2025, $15 bln needed for 2026 – Zelenskyy

17:52 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy on European leaders' meeting: It’s important to organize such meeting to discuss very sensitive issues

Zelenskyy on European leaders' meeting: It’s important to organize such meeting to discuss very sensitive issues

13:56 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: US, Russia and Ukraine do not have common opinion on Donbas

Zelenskyy: US, Russia and Ukraine do not have common opinion on Donbas

13:27 08.12.2025
NATO confirms Rutte meeting with Zelenskyy, Costa and von der Leyen in Brussels on Monday without media

NATO confirms Rutte meeting with Zelenskyy, Costa and von der Leyen in Brussels on Monday without media

11:03 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Merz and Macron to meet at Starmer's to discuss US coercion of Ukraine to Russia's conditions - media

Zelenskyy, Merz and Macron to meet at Starmer's to discuss US coercion of Ukraine to Russia's conditions - media

09:32 08.12.2025
Umerov briefs Zelenskyy on US dialogue Monday

Umerov briefs Zelenskyy on US dialogue Monday

14:32 06.12.2025
Zelenskyy confirms his visit to London on Monday

Zelenskyy confirms his visit to London on Monday

HOT NEWS

Head of National Assembly of Persons with Disabilities sees no intensive work by Ukrainian authorities to make all shelters inclusive, accessible

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

During wartime, TCK should only deal with those who will serve – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Head of National Assembly of Persons with Disabilities sees no intensive work by Ukrainian authorities to make all shelters inclusive, accessible

Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

Shmyhal: Strengthening Ukraine's defense industry enhances Europe's security

Eighty-four enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, 24 attack UAVs hit at nine locations

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

EU, Ukraine jointly finalize consideration of Trump peace plan – media

Stubb: In negotiations, most difficult issues take longest time

AD
AD