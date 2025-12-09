Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks

Photo: https://x.com/vonderleyen

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU's "unwavering" support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as peace talks continue.

“As peace talks are ongoing, the EU remains ironclad in its support for Ukraine. Our financing proposals are on the table. The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. We reaffirmed to President Zelenskyy that the EU remains steadfast and committed to its principles. Ukraine’s sovereignty must be respected,” the leaders said on their X pages.

They noted that Ukraine's security must be guaranteed in the long term as the first line of defense of the common Union.

“These priorities were are the center of our discussions with NATO Secretary General. Europe will keep contributing to all efforts for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” the leaders emphasized.

As reported, Zelenskyy briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the Presidents of the European Council António Costa and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the negotiations with the United States.