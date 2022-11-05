Three people killed, eight injured in shelling in Donetsk region in past day

Over the past 24 hours, three people have been killed and eight more have been injured in a shelling of settlements in Donetsk region, according to Head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On November 4, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk region: two in Bakhmut and on in Druzhba. Another eight people were injured in the region during the day," Kyrylenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.