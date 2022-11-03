IAEA checks three Ukrainian facilities that are in focus of Russian disinformation, finds no signs of ‘dirty bombs’- Kuleba

The IAEA has checked three Ukrainian facilities that are the focus of Russian disinformation and found no signs of "dirty bombs," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, stressing that Russia has confirmed its status as the world's top liar.

“IAEA has checked three Ukrainian facilities in focus of Russian disinfo and found no evidence of any ‘dirty bombs’. I thank Rafael Grossi for IAEA’s excellent and prompt cooperation which helped counter Russian falsehoods. Russia has confirmed its status of the world’s top liar,” Kuleba said on Twitter Thursday.