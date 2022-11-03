Facts

15:34 03.11.2022

Monastyrsky: We identify those involved in torture of Ukrainians, we have forces and means

Monastyrsky: We identify those involved in torture of Ukrainians, we have forces and means

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said Ukraine has all the necessary forces and means to identify all persons involved in the torture of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of the country.

According to the minister, large-scale work is currently being carried out to document crimes and identify those involved in the abuse of Ukrainians in torture facilities organized by the occupiers. At the same time, 23 such torture facilities were found in the Kharkiv region, 3 in the Kherson region and 1 in the Donetsk region.

"I am optimistic about the issue of establishing the defendants in these cases. Some of them - we already understand who was there directly. In particular, if we are talking about Balakliya, then this is OMON from Togliatti ... Now we are identifying who personally participated in the torture our citizens are there," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs quoted Monastyrsky as saying in an interview with Suspilny on Wednesday.

The minister noted that the invaders applied electric current to people, beatings and all kinds of bullying, in particular, pulling out nails.

"Today, the police have more than 25,000 hours of audio conversations between the invaders, where they talk about their crimes. I am convinced that we will be able to establish who did this," Monastyrsky summed up.

