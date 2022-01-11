Facts

16:32 11.01.2022

Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

Ukrainian law enforcement officers will have their salaries increased from February 2022, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

"Considering that the budgets for the last two years did not include funds for increasing cash security, and additional payments were made pointwise... for 2022. Additional UAH 1 billion has been allocated for the salaries of the National Police," Monastyrsky wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In addition, according to the minister, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to increase the salaries of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of all categories by 10% as early as February 1, and this is not only about the salaries of police officers, but also of rescuers, border guards, national guards and employees of the migration service.

"We managed to obtain funds for such an increase in wages thanks to the special operation 'Excise'. On my instructions, it has been launched against the illegal sale of excisable goods since November 1 of last year. This, according to the State Tax Service, in the last two months of 2021 alone provided an additional UAH 2.3 billion. So the salary increase is based on the concrete results of our team's work. My personal position is that all funds additionally received by the budget for excise payments should be directed to increase the wages of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, " the head of the department wrote.

Monastyrsky also announced the restoration of the right of police officers and rescuers to preferential financial leasing for housing since February 2022.

