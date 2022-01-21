Most reports of 'mines' come from temporarily uncontrolled territories or directly from Russia - Monastyrsky

The vast majority of reports of "mines" in Ukraine come from temporarily uncontrolled territories or directly from the Russian Federation, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said.

"Recently, the number of reports of alleged mining in public places has increased significantly. All of them turned out to be fake. And this is directly related to the intensification of the hybrid war against Ukraine. We clearly understand that the vast majority of pseudo-messages come from temporarily uncontrolled territories or directly from the Russian Federation," Monastyrsky wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The minister stressed that "this is done to spread panic."

"I firmly assure you: those who organize such provocations will never get what they expect! The forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are in full readiness. We remain calm and do our job professionally," he said.