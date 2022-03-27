Situation around Kyiv has positive trend – Interior Minister

There is a positive dynamics of the operational situation around Kyiv, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky has said.

"I can only comment on the positive dynamics around Kyiv, and I look forward to victory in this area together with all the residents of the capital, with other cities," Monastyrsky said on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports on Facebook.

He also stressed that the country is not only holding out, but in many places is going on the counterattack.