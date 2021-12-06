Facts

13:26 06.12.2021

Monastyrsky, Kvien discuss ensuring security of Ukrainian borders

1 min read
Monastyrsky, Kvien discuss ensuring security of Ukrainian borders

On Monday, December 6, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien, met with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky, the press service of the U.S. Embassy reported.

"Important meeting with Minister Monastyrsky on continued cooperation on border security, including emerging challenges from the Lukashenka regime's callous campaign of orchestrating and coercing irregular migrant flows," the message on Twitter said.

