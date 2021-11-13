Facts

15:23 13.11.2021

No threat to Ukrainian border now, but Interior Ministry forces ready for migration crisis – Monastyrsky

No threat to Ukrainian border now, but Interior Ministry forces ready for migration crisis – Monastyrsky

There is no direct threat of a migration crisis on the Ukrainian border, but Ukraine needs to be as prepared as possible for these challenges, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky has said.

"To date, there is no direct threat to the Ukrainian border, but [...] we are strengthening the state border and we are talking with the local authorities, including the communities that live on the ground, because it is through joint efforts that we can overcome this crisis," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Friday evening, November 12 on the air of the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) television program.

Monastyrsky said that, despite the absence of a direct threat, Ukraine is preparing "for confrontations and any scenarios."

"Command and staff exercises of the police, National Guard and border guards are already underway. In two weeks, there will be field exercises of territorial defense and local patriots. Therefore, we are ready to counter any threat," the minister said.

According to him, the threat of the migration crisis cannot be underestimated. "We must be ready for these challenges. I can guarantee that the Ukrainian border guards, the National Guard, the National Police are already ready for this [...]. We must be ready for any challenges in the near future," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affair said.

Monastyrsky said that citizens of Belarus can cross the border with Ukraine, "we are talking about foreigners from Syria and Iraq, who are now artificially sent to the Polish, Lithuanian and in the future, possibly the Ukrainian border."

