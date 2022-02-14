Facts

Monastyrsky: If some 'Girkin' tries to seize administrative building, he'll be shot without warning

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said that all structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are fulfilling their tasks to ensure the internal security of Ukraine, and Ukrainians should remain calm and continue their daily work.

"A total of 300,000 policemen, national guardsmen, border guards and rescuers carry out their service daily to protect the internal security of Ukraine. Despite any statements about possible aggressive actions by the Russian Federation, nobody panics and is not afraid - they do their job for the peace of Ukrainians," the minister said in a video message published on Monday on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Monastyrsky said: "We believe in our Armed Forces. They, together with diplomats and intelligence officers, ensure the external security of Ukraine."

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the ministry would make every effort to prevent separatist manifestations that took place in the spring of 2014 in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

"We will not allow a repetition of Sloviansk either. If some 'Girkin' tries to seize the administrative buildings, he will be shot by our special forces without warning or hesitation," the head of the department said.

Speaking about how every Ukrainian can help their country, Monastyrsky said: "First, stay calm, don't panic. It's not 2014 now. Ukraine has become stronger and more organized. Secondly, everyone in their place must do the work that he or she does every day to keep schools, hospitals, kindergartens, and businesses running."

"Ukraine is strong and united. Everything will be fine," the Interior Minister said.

