Monastyrsky initiates probe into incident involving Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky says that he has initiated an investigation into an incident at a checkpoint in Donetsk region with the participation of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Gogilashvili to the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the government.

"Due to the events at a checkpoint in Donetsk region with the participation of Deputy Minister Oleksandr Gogilashvili, I initiated a disciplinary procedure to the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the government, during which all circumstances should be established and conclusions drawn. For the period of disciplinary proceedings, I will propose to the government to remove Oleksandr Gogilashvili from his post, for which he signed a corresponding submission to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," Monastyrsky wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister stressed that he would personally examine all the details of the incident and take appropriate management decisions.

Earlier on the Youtube channel Ostannia Kraplia (The Last Drop) a video appeared in which Gogilashvili, at the entrance to the Donetsk region, had a row with law enforcement officers, because his car was stopped.

The website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs states that Gogilashvili was born in 1973 in Georgia. In 2019 he graduated from Lviv University of Business and Law with a degree in Accounting and Taxation, in 2020 he graduated from the same university with a degree in Law. In 2019 he worked as a social worker at the international public organization Center for Healthy Youth (Kyiv).