16:09 30.11.2021

In case of breakthrough of migrants, all available forces to be on border within 30 minutes - Monastyrsky

In case of a breakthrough of migrants, all available forces and means of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine will be on the border with the Republic of Belarus within half an hour after receiving the information, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, large-scale training of units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is taking place in Volyn today as part of a special border operation "Polissia". In general, similar exercises are held in all five regions bordering Belarus.

"During the exercise, we saw that all units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are a real fist that can ensure the internal security of Ukraine. A few weeks ago there was a completely different picture. And today we are convinced that 30-60 minutes after the intelligence will provide information on the arrival of migrants, our units will be at the border," the press service of the department said.

According to Monastyrsky, the sequence of events will be as follows: obtaining information from intelligence agencies, directing forces and funds to points where migrants cross the border. According to the Minister, the border guards will be the first to arrive.

"Next, the forces of the National Police and the National Guard join, which are fully prepared to repel in the event of illegal crossing of the state border," the head of the law enforcement agency said.

