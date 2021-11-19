Facts

12:40 19.11.2021

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

2 min read
Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement officers will be able to use all the means of protection provided by law, including firearms, in the event of threats to their lives arising from the aggressive actions of violators of the border with Belarus, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

"We will use the tactics of echelon cover of the state border. Thus, the first composition of the echelon will be unarmed - only with protective equipment. In the event of aggressive actions by border violators, the personnel of the second echelon are provided with the use of the necessary special means and weapons. And we understand that in case of threats to the life and health of border guards and law enforcement officers, we will use all the means of protection provided by law, including firearms," Monastyrsky said at the Hour of Questions to the Government in parliament on Friday.

He also said that there is no goal "to place border guards along 1,084 km of the state border, but to determine the base points for the formation of the reserve, which should reach critical points of the state border [from Russia and Belarus], within 30 to 60 minutes."

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that this is the standard time during which, after receiving operational information from the intelligence agencies, the necessary forces and means must be transferred.

Tags: #monastyrsky #ukraine #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:36 19.11.2021
J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

09:48 19.11.2021
Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

17:47 18.11.2021
Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

16:57 16.11.2021
All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

11:51 16.11.2021
German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

11:23 16.11.2021
Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

11:05 16.11.2021
Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

09:51 16.11.2021
UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

09:30 16.11.2021
Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

17:33 15.11.2021
Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

LATEST

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

Hollywood film director Sean Penn plans to shoot documentary about events in Ukraine

Interior Minister: People planning attempt on life of Minister of Agrarian Policy Leschenko detained

Putin accuses West of using migration crisis to pressure Minsk

Ukrainian tourists stranded in Turkey return to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD