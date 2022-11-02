Ukraine to receive Aspide air defense system battery, 4 Hawk air defense systems from Spain soon – Kuleba

Soon Ukraine will receive an Aspide air defense system battery and four Hawk air defense systems from Spain, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We have been working for a long time with José Manuel [Spanish Foreign Minister], as well as our colleagues from other departments, to ensure that Ukraine receives a new package of military assistance from Spain as soon as possible. I am very glad that the new package is there. It is already on its way to Ukraine, and in the near future our state will strengthen its defense capability by receiving a battery of the Aspide anti-aircraft missile system and missiles for it, four Hawk air defense systems, anti-tank missile systems, guns and shells for them, as well as other military equipment," Kuleba said at a press conference with the Spanish Foreign Minister in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister stressed that this is exactly what Ukraine asked Spain for.

"This is exactly what will help us protect our civilian infrastructure," Kuleba added.

He drew attention to the fact that after the Spanish Foreign Minister informed about the decision to transfer Hawk systems to Ukraine, this became a signal for other countries to start searching for Hawk systems and preparing them for transfer to Ukraine.

"Even more air defense means will come to us," Kuleba said.