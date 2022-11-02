Facts

18:16 02.11.2022

Ukraine to receive Aspide air defense system battery, 4 Hawk air defense systems from Spain soon – Kuleba

2 min read
Ukraine to receive Aspide air defense system battery, 4 Hawk air defense systems from Spain soon – Kuleba

Soon Ukraine will receive an Aspide air defense system battery and four Hawk air defense systems from Spain, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We have been working for a long time with José Manuel [Spanish Foreign Minister], as well as our colleagues from other departments, to ensure that Ukraine receives a new package of military assistance from Spain as soon as possible. I am very glad that the new package is there. It is already on its way to Ukraine, and in the near future our state will strengthen its defense capability by receiving a battery of the Aspide anti-aircraft missile system and missiles for it, four Hawk air defense systems, anti-tank missile systems, guns and shells for them, as well as other military equipment," Kuleba said at a press conference with the Spanish Foreign Minister in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister stressed that this is exactly what Ukraine asked Spain for.

"This is exactly what will help us protect our civilian infrastructure," Kuleba added.

He drew attention to the fact that after the Spanish Foreign Minister informed about the decision to transfer Hawk systems to Ukraine, this became a signal for other countries to start searching for Hawk systems and preparing them for transfer to Ukraine.

"Even more air defense means will come to us," Kuleba said.

Tags: #systems #spain

MORE ABOUT

18:09 02.11.2022
Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

14:34 17.09.2022
Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

15:00 06.07.2022
Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

19:14 29.04.2022
Spain sends 200 tonnes of military cargo to Ukraine, ship arrived in Poland

Spain sends 200 tonnes of military cargo to Ukraine, ship arrived in Poland

16:58 21.04.2022
Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

16:32 16.03.2022
ENTSO-E agrees to start trial synchronization of continental European power grids with those of Ukraine, Moldova from March 16

ENTSO-E agrees to start trial synchronization of continental European power grids with those of Ukraine, Moldova from March 16

13:09 10.03.2022
Five intl systems cancel fees for money transfers to Ukraine – NBU

Five intl systems cancel fees for money transfers to Ukraine – NBU

14:42 09.03.2022
Zelensky discusses European prospects with Spanish PM, thanks him for support

Zelensky discusses European prospects with Spanish PM, thanks him for support

10:49 06.03.2022
Spanish news agency EFE suspends operation in Russia

Spanish news agency EFE suspends operation in Russia

20:16 04.03.2022
Spain sends Ukraine 1,370 anti-tank weapons, military equipment – media

Spain sends Ukraine 1,370 anti-tank weapons, military equipment – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Electricity provided to all residents of Kyiv region de-energized after Russian attacks on Oct 31 – DTEK

Zelensky: Ukraine fails to build security system for 30 years; this is biggest mistake

Erdogan announces resumption of work of Black Sea Grain Initiative today

AFU Aviation inflicts 33 strikes on enemy troops in day – AFU General Staff

Technical possibility of water supply restored in Ukraine, for most possibility of supplying electricity – Zelensky

LATEST

Buildings of Rubin and Yantar sanatoriums in Truskavets to be modernized for housing for IDPs

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 20 strikes on occupiers in past 24 hours, areas of concentration of weapons, positions of enemy air defense systems hit

Electricity provided to all residents of Kyiv region de-energized after Russian attacks on Oct 31 – DTEK

Putin says that Russia resuming participation in ‘grain deal’

Prosecutor General: speedy creation of compensation mechanism is joint moral obligation to Ukrainian people

Spanish FM visits Makariv

Nova Poshta buys 20 underwater sapper robots for Emergencies Service

K. Tymoshenko: About 100 'arrivals' recorded in Sumy region over day

Foreign Ministry calls on intl community to introduсe, expand sanctions against Russian media spreading false info

Zelensky: Ukraine fails to build security system for 30 years; this is biggest mistake

AD
AD
AD
AD