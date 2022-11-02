Zelensky: Ukraine fails to build security system for 30 years; this is biggest mistake

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers the biggest mistake of Ukrainian politicians in 30 years to have not been built a strong security system.

"We in Ukraine have not built a strong security system for 30 years, because we did not expect such aggressive steps from them. This was the biggest mistake of our country, Ukrainian politics," he said in an interview with Czech television published on Wednesday.

Noting that a number of leaders are "pushing" Ukraine into negotiations with Russia, Zelensky said: "Don't push me into negotiations, I don't want to repeat these mistakes. I think one war is enough for Ukraine this century."

Asked about possible compromises, Zelenskiy replied: "They must take steps back, retreat. They can wait for us to de-occupy our territories. We will lose a lot of people and they will lose a lot of people. This is a tragedy. And they can retreat beyond our borders, including Crimea. And then they can say - let's look for ... not a compromise, some kind of solution, how to live in the next 100 years."

At the same time, the president is sure that "if they do not want to give up Donbas and Crimea, this means that the war will not end. Because we have an example of such a frozen conflict. They will remain, and we will say that these are our territories, ... and they - what them. Each side will wait until they start de-occupying them. This is not about peace, this is not about ending the war."

Answering the question of what he would do after the victory, Zelensky said: "After the victory, I will go to Crimea. I want to see the sea. It won’t be in winter, what should I do at sea in winter?"