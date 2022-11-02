Facts

14:19 02.11.2022

Zelensky: Ukraine fails to build security system for 30 years; this is biggest mistake

2 min read
Zelensky: Ukraine fails to build security system for 30 years; this is biggest mistake

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers the biggest mistake of Ukrainian politicians in 30 years to have not been built a strong security system.

"We in Ukraine have not built a strong security system for 30 years, because we did not expect such aggressive steps from them. This was the biggest mistake of our country, Ukrainian politics," he said in an interview with Czech television published on Wednesday.

Noting that a number of leaders are "pushing" Ukraine into negotiations with Russia, Zelensky said: "Don't push me into negotiations, I don't want to repeat these mistakes. I think one war is enough for Ukraine this century."

Asked about possible compromises, Zelenskiy replied: "They must take steps back, retreat. They can wait for us to de-occupy our territories. We will lose a lot of people and they will lose a lot of people. This is a tragedy. And they can retreat beyond our borders, including Crimea. And then they can say - let's look for ... not a compromise, some kind of solution, how to live in the next 100 years."

At the same time, the president is sure that "if they do not want to give up Donbas and Crimea, this means that the war will not end. Because we have an example of such a frozen conflict. They will remain, and we will say that these are our territories, ... and they - what them. Each side will wait until they start de-occupying them. This is not about peace, this is not about ending the war."

Answering the question of what he would do after the victory, Zelensky said: "After the victory, I will go to Crimea. I want to see the sea. It won’t be in winter, what should I do at sea in winter?"

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

10:49 02.11.2022
Technical possibility of water supply restored in Ukraine, for most possibility of supplying electricity – Zelensky

Technical possibility of water supply restored in Ukraine, for most possibility of supplying electricity – Zelensky

18:15 01.11.2022
Zelensky calls on EU Commissioner for Energy to impose price caps on Russian gas in Europe as part of new sanctions package against Russia

Zelensky calls on EU Commissioner for Energy to impose price caps on Russian gas in Europe as part of new sanctions package against Russia

10:47 01.11.2022
Zelensky holds phone conversations with German Chancellor Scholz, UN Secretary General Gutierres

Zelensky holds phone conversations with German Chancellor Scholz, UN Secretary General Gutierres

10:41 28.10.2022
Result of our struggle definitely becomes liberation of our Ukraine – Zelensky on Day of liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders

Result of our struggle definitely becomes liberation of our Ukraine – Zelensky on Day of liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders

09:02 27.10.2022
Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

11:47 26.10.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

09:11 26.10.2022
Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

13:07 25.10.2022
Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

12:41 25.10.2022
Zelensky calls on EU to create financial 'Ramstein' – speech at conference in Berlin

Zelensky calls on EU to create financial 'Ramstein' – speech at conference in Berlin

09:39 25.10.2022
Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

AD

HOT NEWS

Electricity provided to all residents of Kyiv region de-energized after Russian attacks on Oct 31 – DTEK

Erdogan announces resumption of work of Black Sea Grain Initiative today

AFU Aviation inflicts 33 strikes on enemy troops in day – AFU General Staff

Technical possibility of water supply restored in Ukraine, for most possibility of supplying electricity – Zelensky

At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

LATEST

Buildings of Rubin and Yantar sanatoriums in Truskavets to be modernized for housing for IDPs

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 20 strikes on occupiers in past 24 hours, areas of concentration of weapons, positions of enemy air defense systems hit

Electricity provided to all residents of Kyiv region de-energized after Russian attacks on Oct 31 – DTEK

Ukraine to receive Aspide air defense system battery, 4 Hawk air defense systems from Spain soon – Kuleba

Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

Putin says that Russia resuming participation in ‘grain deal’

Prosecutor General: speedy creation of compensation mechanism is joint moral obligation to Ukrainian people

Spanish FM visits Makariv

Nova Poshta buys 20 underwater sapper robots for Emergencies Service

K. Tymoshenko: About 100 'arrivals' recorded in Sumy region over day

AD
AD
AD
AD