AFU Aviation inflicts 33 strikes on enemy troops in day – AFU General Staff

Over the past day on Tuesday, November 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 33 strikes on enemy building up, missile troops and artillery destroyed 11 air and 13 ground targets, the General Staff said.

"The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the past day has dealt 33 strikes to the enemy. Some 26 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as seven positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy were under attack. Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a helicopter, two UAVs of the Orlan-10 type, six attack UAVs Shahed-136.

In addition, over the past day, missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, three ammunition depots and six other important military targets of the enemy.

According to updated information, enemy losses were confirmed in the area of the settlement of Muzykivka, Kherson region, on October 29. Thus, as a result of fire damage, the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system was destroyed, and up to ten units of other military equipment of the enemy were damaged. In the area of the settlement of Snihyrivka, Mykolaiv region, on October 30, some 12 invaders were destroyed.

The movement of archival documents from the administrative buildings of Kherson by the Russian invaders was noted.

"Despite the official completion of mobilization on the territory of Russia, summonses continue to be received by men of military age," the General Staff said.