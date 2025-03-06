Ukrainian Armed Forces hit enemy command post in Kherson region, Russian Marines stronghold in Kursk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

On Wednesday, March 5, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of Russian invaders in the town of Oleshky in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, as well as a stronghold of the Russian marines in the village of Plekhovo in Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"On March 5, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out high-precision strikes on the command post of the 17th tank regiment of the 70th motorized rifle division of the Russian Armed Forces in the town of Oleshky, which is in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, as well as on the stronghold of the 2nd company of the 177th separate marine regiment of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Plekhovo, Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Thursday.

It is noted that these strikes are "a continuation of a series of fire strikes with the aim of reducing the military potential of the Russian armed forces on the path to liberating the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine."