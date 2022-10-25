IAEA experts expected to arrive shortly in Ukraine, prove absence of 'dirty bombs' and plans to develop them – Kuleba

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will arrive in Ukraine soon to study information about the alleged development of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I appreciate Rafael Grossi's prompt response to our invitation. IAEA experts are expected to arrive shortly and prove Ukraine has neither any dirty bombs nor plans to develop them. Good cooperation with IAEA and partners allows us to foil Russia's 'dirty bomb' disinfo campaign," Kuleba said in Twitter on Tuesday.