Kyiv invites UN, IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has invited UN and IAEA monitoring missions to Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail.

"Every day, Ukrainian Army liberates our land from rus dirt. The thought of a "dirty bomb" is repulsive to us. We invite UN, IAEA monitoring missions to visit Ukraine. The world should provide a response to rus nuclear blackmail. We demand adherence to paragraph 4 of the Budapest Memorandum," he wrote on Twitter early on Monday.