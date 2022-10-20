Facts

09:13 20.10.2022

Invaders launch missile attack on territory of school in Zaporizhia region

1 min read
Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the territory of a school in Zaporizhia region, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Russian terrorists this morning, around 07.20, launched a missile attack on the territory of a children's specialized school in the village of Komyshuvakha," he said on his Telegram channel.

Tymoshenko said information about the destruction and casualties is being specified.

Tags: #school #missile #zaporizhia_region

