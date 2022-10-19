Lviv to remain partially blacked out this night – Lvivoblenergo

Lviv will remain partially blacked out in connection with repair works on October 20 night, the press service of Lvivoblenergo has said.

"Lviv will remain partially blacked out this night from 00:00 until 06:00 due to electricity network repair works aimed at cleaning up the aftermath of missile attacks," the company said on Facebook.

Lvivoblenergo did not specify the exact addresses of blackouts for security reasons.

The company also issued a warning of possible interruptions of electricity supplies in Lviv on October 20.