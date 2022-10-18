Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

Ukraine will continue to receive new tranches of macro-financial assistance from the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, commenting on the provision of EUR 2 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

"Today we are disbursing EUR 2 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. More will follow by the end of the year. We'll stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will discuss how to ensure continued support with global partners at the Rebuild Ukraine conference," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.