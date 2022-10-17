Facts

12:32 17.10.2022

Shmyhal: Russian terrorists once again attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three regions this morning

1 min read
Shmyhal: Russian terrorists once again attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three regions this morning

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that as a result of morning shelling, attacks were made on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

"This morning, Russian terrorists once again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three regions. In particular, five drone strikes were recorded in Kyiv. Energy facilities and a residential building were damaged. The aggressor also launched missile attacks on critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. Hundreds of settlements were de-energized as a result of the attack," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling and restore power supply.

"Each region has an anti-crisis response plan. And we ask the Ukrainians for the sake of stabilizing the energy system to approach the sparing consumption of electricity in the same united and conscious manner. Especially during peak hours," the prime minister wrote.

Tags: #infrastructure

MORE ABOUT

16:46 12.10.2022
ITU member countries financially support restoration of Ukrainian telecom infrastructure - Special Communications Service

ITU member countries financially support restoration of Ukrainian telecom infrastructure - Special Communications Service

16:37 10.10.2022
Shmyhal: We can restore most of energy infrastructure facilities today

Shmyhal: We can restore most of energy infrastructure facilities today

12:23 10.10.2022
Shmyhal: as of 11.00, eleven important infrastructure facilities damaged in 8 regions, Kyiv city

Shmyhal: as of 11.00, eleven important infrastructure facilities damaged in 8 regions, Kyiv city

10:29 10.10.2022
Critical infrastructure hit in attacks on Kyiv – mayor

Critical infrastructure hit in attacks on Kyiv – mayor

09:43 27.09.2022
Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

16:04 14.09.2022
Shmyhal: In case of impossibility to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in winter people will be evacuated

Shmyhal: In case of impossibility to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in winter people will be evacuated

11:22 13.09.2022
Zelensky urges world to respond to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

Zelensky urges world to respond to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

16:28 02.09.2022
Some 1,100 infrastructure facilities restored in Chernihiv region – President's Office

Some 1,100 infrastructure facilities restored in Chernihiv region – President's Office

18:14 12.08.2022
All critical infrastructure facilities fully restored in Sumy region – dpty head of President's Office

All critical infrastructure facilities fully restored in Sumy region – dpty head of President's Office

18:33 27.07.2022
Some 35 youth infrastructure facilities damaged amid military operations – Gutzeit

Some 35 youth infrastructure facilities damaged amid military operations – Gutzeit

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

LATEST

Russia to supply several hundred tanks, armored vehicles, artillery to Belarus as part of deployment of joint group of troops

Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

AD
AD
AD
AD