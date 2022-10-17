Shmyhal: Russian terrorists once again attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three regions this morning

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that as a result of morning shelling, attacks were made on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

"This morning, Russian terrorists once again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three regions. In particular, five drone strikes were recorded in Kyiv. Energy facilities and a residential building were damaged. The aggressor also launched missile attacks on critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. Hundreds of settlements were de-energized as a result of the attack," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling and restore power supply.

"Each region has an anti-crisis response plan. And we ask the Ukrainians for the sake of stabilizing the energy system to approach the sparing consumption of electricity in the same united and conscious manner. Especially during peak hours," the prime minister wrote.