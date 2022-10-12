Facts

18:14 12.10.2022

More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

In the next few weeks, Germany will transfer more self-propelled artillery PzH 2000 and multiple rocket launchers MARSII to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said.

“Meeting of Ramstein-Format at a special time: Russian missile attacks & partial mobilisation, sham referenda, Ukrainian counter-offensive. We coordinate our ongoing support. In the next few weeks, more PzH2000 and MARSII will be handed over to Ukraine,” the Defense Ministry said on Twitter Wednesday.

