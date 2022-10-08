Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

The signing of by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky of Decree No. 692/2022, reaffirming respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including its Northern Territories, which remain under the occupation of the Russian Federation, reaffirm Ukraine's commitment to the universally recognized principles and norms of the international law.

"The adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the "Address of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the International Community Regarding the Northern Territories of Japan" and the signing of the aforementioned Decree of the President of Ukraine are important steps that restore historical justice and reaffirm Ukraine's commitment to the universally recognized principles and norms of the international law," it said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine consistently emphasizes that in the modern world there is no place for the use of force to infringe the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country, in violation of the international law. Russia, as an aggressor country, must bear full responsibility for its actions in violation of the sovereign borders of Ukraine and other countries of the world," the ministry said.