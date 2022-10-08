Ukraine has no relation to murder of Daria Dugina – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has no relation to the murder of Daria Dugina, a Russian journalist, the daughter of Russian political scientist Alexander Dugin.

"We have no relation to it," the head of the state in the interview with BBC, which was published on Friday.

Dugina was killed on August 20, 2022 as a result of an explosion in her off-road vehicle.

The New York Times, with a reference to a source, reported that American special services think that the murder of Daria Dugina was a secret operation conducted by someone from the Ukrainian authorities.