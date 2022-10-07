Facts

15:53 07.10.2022

Kuleba opens business forum in Ghana with about twenty Ukrainian, Ghanian companies – MFA

During a visit to Ghana, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opened a business forum with the participation of Ghanaian companies and a delegation of Ukrainian business, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"During my talks with the leadership of Ghana, we reached a political agreement on significant intensification of economic cooperation. First of all, it is about increasing trade volumes and new projects in the agricultural sector. This is the Foreign Ministry's priority: to turn political contacts into contracts that create new opportunities for domestic business and strengthen Ukraine's economy," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted Kuleba as saying on Friday.

The delegation accompanying the minister included companies using the NAZOVNI digital platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. The platform helps Ukrainian exporters find new partners and markets abroad, the ministry said.

About twenty companies from the fields of metallurgy, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food and beverage production, construction, renewable energy, and IT services took part in the business forum in Accra.

The minister noted that such business forums with the participation of Ukrainian and foreign companies are especially important during the war, when Ukrainian business is looking for new markets, and the Ukrainian economy needs additional foreign exchange earnings and jobs.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister called on Ukrainian companies to make the most of the NAZOVNI platform as an effective tool for interacting with diplomats to enter foreign markets.

The Foreign Ministry reported that within the business forum, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Exporters and Investors Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Ghana.

