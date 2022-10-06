Facts

18:56 06.10.2022

Finland to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

1 min read
Finland will donate more defense equipment to Ukraine, the country's government said.

"The defensive battle of Ukraine continues. Unfortunately, it seems that the war can last a long time. Finland continues to support Ukraine," Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said, the Finnish government said in a statement on Thursday.

It is noted that this is the ninth delivery of military equipment from Finland to Ukraine. In order to guarantee the safe delivery of assistance, no additional information about the content, delivery method or schedule of assistance will be provided. The additional assistance took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the situation with the resources of the Defense Forces, the message says.

