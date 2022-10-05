Facts

18:20 05.10.2022

Côte d'Ivoire to join Crimean Platform

2 min read
Côte d'Ivoire to join Crimean Platform

Vice-President of Côte d'Ivoire Tiémoko Meyliet Koné announced the decision of his country to join the Crimean Platform, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said while summing up the results of his meeting with Koné as part of a tour to African countries.

Kuleba passed a personal message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to President of Côte d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara, according to the press service of the Ukrainian government. The minister also expressed gratitude to Côte d'Ivoire for its support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders against the background of Russia's aggression, as well as noted active cooperation between Ukraine and Côte d'Ivoire within international organizations.

"Ukraine and Côte d'Ivoire have common foreign policy priorities – peaceful coexistence of countries, non-intrusion in interior affairs, mutual respect, sustainable economic development. We are also fighting against common challenges – the Wagner fighters, the food crisis, the climate change. Together, we will fight for peace and prosperity of our peoples," Kuleba said.

Koné stressed that Côte d'Ivoire opposes Russia's war against Ukraine and supports efforts for restoring peace in Ukraine.

The officials discussed steps aimed at reviving cooperation between their countries in the spheres of security, trade, agriculture and education.

As reported, the First Parliamentary Summit of the Crimean Platform is planned to be held on October 25 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Tags: #crimean_platform #côte_divoire

MORE ABOUT

13:38 23.08.2022
Sixty leaders of different countries to take part in Crimea Platform summit – Zelensky

Sixty leaders of different countries to take part in Crimea Platform summit – Zelensky

10:45 25.08.2021
Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

09:43 25.08.2021
Summit of Crimean Platform opens search for solution to return Crimea to Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

Summit of Crimean Platform opens search for solution to return Crimea to Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

13:36 23.08.2021
Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

15:51 21.08.2021
NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

14:49 21.08.2021
President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

11:46 21.08.2021
Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

11:19 21.08.2021
Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

15:21 17.08.2021
Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

12:17 13.08.2021
Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

About $200 mln collected, about 1,000 drones, thousands of medical equipment units purchased as part of UNITED24 charity platform – Zelensky

MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

EP Head: No sham referenda to ever change fact that Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Crimea are, will remain part of Ukraine

EU agrees on banning high-tech exports to Russia

LATEST

Zelensky holds another meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Supreme Court head expels judge Lvov from court staff

Zelensky to participate in inaugural summit of European Political Community via video linkup

Borrell: It’s necessary to show that EU's support for Ukraine is unshakable, despite Russia’s nuclear threats

About $200 mln collected, about 1,000 drones, thousands of medical equipment units purchased as part of UNITED24 charity platform – Zelensky

MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

Embassy of Japan resumes work in Kyiv

Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

Air defense systems of Ukrainian Air Force destroy six Iranian kamikaze drones in south

EP Head: No sham referenda to ever change fact that Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Crimea are, will remain part of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD