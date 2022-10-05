Côte d'Ivoire to join Crimean Platform

Vice-President of Côte d'Ivoire Tiémoko Meyliet Koné announced the decision of his country to join the Crimean Platform, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said while summing up the results of his meeting with Koné as part of a tour to African countries.

Kuleba passed a personal message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to President of Côte d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara, according to the press service of the Ukrainian government. The minister also expressed gratitude to Côte d'Ivoire for its support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders against the background of Russia's aggression, as well as noted active cooperation between Ukraine and Côte d'Ivoire within international organizations.

"Ukraine and Côte d'Ivoire have common foreign policy priorities – peaceful coexistence of countries, non-intrusion in interior affairs, mutual respect, sustainable economic development. We are also fighting against common challenges – the Wagner fighters, the food crisis, the climate change. Together, we will fight for peace and prosperity of our peoples," Kuleba said.

Koné stressed that Côte d'Ivoire opposes Russia's war against Ukraine and supports efforts for restoring peace in Ukraine.

The officials discussed steps aimed at reviving cooperation between their countries in the spheres of security, trade, agriculture and education.

As reported, the First Parliamentary Summit of the Crimean Platform is planned to be held on October 25 in Zagreb, Croatia.