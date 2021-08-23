Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

President of Poland Andrzej Duda is convinced that the decisions made at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform will be able to convince the international community of the need to combat the consequences of the annexation of Crimea.

Duda said on Monday at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv that today's meeting is an occasion for us to say clearly: we are not indifferent to the issue of Crimea. None of us present here will be indifferent to the violation of international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine (...) We will not be indifferent to illegal detention, deportation, torture, he said.

According to him, the Crimean peninsula is militarized, military propaganda is used on its territory.

The Polish President said that Crimea is Ukraine, everyone who has gathered today in Kyiv knows this. He is sure that the decisions that will be made today will convince the international community of the need to fight the consequences of the annexation.

He also assured that Poland would be an active participant in the Crimea Platform, since the Polish people understand the feelings that Ukrainians have because of the occupation of their own country.