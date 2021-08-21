Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

Kyiv welcomes the participation of the U.S. delegation led by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in the Crimean Platform summit and celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"We welcome the participation of Minister Granholm in every possible way. It is very important and symbolic that the United States will be represented at the level of a presidential envoy and a member of the government, whose area of ​​responsibility plays an important role in relations between Ukraine and the United States," speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said in a commentary, transferred to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Nikolenko said that energy is an important priority of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

"In addition to participating in the Crimean Platform summit and celebrations of the 30th anniversary of independence, the visit of Jennifer Granholm will be an excellent opportunity for our states to discuss the issue of energy security of Ukraine and Europe as a whole, as well as efforts to combat climate change," the Foreign Ministry speaker said.

As reported, U.S. President Joseph Biden sent a presidential delegation led by Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm to the Crimean Platform summit and celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Earlier there was information that the United States will be represented by the personal envoy of the President of the United States and a member of the government - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttidzic.