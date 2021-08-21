Facts

11:46 21.08.2021

Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

2 min read
Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

Kyiv welcomes the participation of the U.S. delegation led by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in the Crimean Platform summit and celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"We welcome the participation of Minister Granholm in every possible way. It is very important and symbolic that the United States will be represented at the level of a presidential envoy and a member of the government, whose area of ​​responsibility plays an important role in relations between Ukraine and the United States," speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said in a commentary, transferred to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Nikolenko said that energy is an important priority of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

"In addition to participating in the Crimean Platform summit and celebrations of the 30th anniversary of independence, the visit of Jennifer Granholm will be an excellent opportunity for our states to discuss the issue of energy security of Ukraine and Europe as a whole, as well as efforts to combat climate change," the Foreign Ministry speaker said.

As reported, U.S. President Joseph Biden sent a presidential delegation led by Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm to the Crimean Platform summit and celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Earlier there was information that the United States will be represented by the personal envoy of the President of the United States and a member of the government - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttidzic.

Tags: #usa #crimean_platform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:51 21.08.2021
NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

14:49 21.08.2021
President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

11:19 21.08.2021
Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

15:21 17.08.2021
Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

14:40 17.08.2021
Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

13:52 17.08.2021
Interpipe forced to leave U.S. pipe market due to introduction of some restrictions – company's statement

Interpipe forced to leave U.S. pipe market due to introduction of some restrictions – company's statement

14:49 13.08.2021
Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

12:17 13.08.2021
Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

12:31 12.08.2021
Ukroboronprom team, leading U.S. defense companies hold bilateral talks in United States

Ukroboronprom team, leading U.S. defense companies hold bilateral talks in United States

18:22 10.08.2021
Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

LATEST

Nearly half of Ukrainians don't believe Crimea will ever become part of Ukraine again - poll

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Putin asks Merkel to influence Ukraine toward peaceful settlement in Donbas in accordance with Minsk Agreements

NSDC instructs to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD