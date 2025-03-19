Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:23 19.03.2025

Ukraine, Côte d'Ivoire agree to begin deepening trade, economic cooperation – President's Office



In pursuance of the agreements between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Brusylo held an online meeting with Minister of Economy and Development of Côte d'Ivoire Niale Kaba.

The key topic of discussion is the intensification of mutually beneficial cooperation in promising sectors of the economy: agrarian industry, trade, infrastructure projects and professional training of Ivorian students in Ukrainian higher education institutions. Côte d'Ivoire expressed its readiness for partnership, in particular through the start of a direct dialogue between sectoral ministries.

Special attention is paid to expanding the contractual and legal framework of bilateral relations in the trade and economic sphere. This will allow for favorable interaction in many sectors.

In addition, Brusylo and Kaba agreed on practical steps aimed at implementing the agreements reached.

The meeting was also attended by: Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Oksana Osmachko, Director General of the Directorate for Foreign Policy and International Military-Technical Cooperation of the President's Office Ruslan Kurochenko, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

