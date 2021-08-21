President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

President of the European Council Charles Michel, during a two-day visit to Ukraine on August 23-24, will take part in the Crimean Platform summit and celebrations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

This follows from the President's agenda, unveiled in Brussels on Friday.

In particular, Michel is expected to speak at the inaugural summit of the International Crimean Platform and visit the office of the Crimean Platform on August 23.

Also, on the same day, the President of the Council of Europe will hold a number of bilateral meetings, in particular, with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová, Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven and the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski.

The next day, August 24, 2021, Michel will take part in the official ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.